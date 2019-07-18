Sweltering heat is in store for the next several days, with storm chances each afternoon. Some relief from the heat arrives with a cold front next week.
Through tonight expect scattered storms and lows down to 73 for the Upstate and 67 in the mountains. Friday will start with partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, and end with a scorching 94 degree high for the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. Rain could pop up, but it should be pretty isolated.
This weekend will be pretty classic summer weather. Highs will be near normal in the upper 80s to low 90s, with spotty PM storms.
A cold front will push in Monday, and that will increase our rain chances. Temps will cool down as well, with highs only reaching the 80s in the Upstate and 70s for the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
