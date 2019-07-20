More heat and humidity are expected through the end of the weekend, with isolated storms Sunday afternoon. Next week, a bigger cool-down should finally settle into the southeast.
Tonight, expect temperatures to sit in the upper 60s to mid-70s across the area, under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Sunday starts with sun and clouds, and ends with majoe heat reaching the upper 80s to middle 90s with 'feels like' temperatures reaching near 100! An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry and uncomfortably hot.
Monday's high temperatures back off slightly to near-average conditions in the 80s to around 90 degrees, with a better chance for a few more showers and storms in the afternoon.
Once the cold front really pushes in, scattered to widespread storms move in to the area on Tuesday. That will allow temperatures to finally back off to the 70s in the mountains and lower 80s in the Upstate both days.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the end of next week with limited afternoon rain chances.
