A heat wave is underway for our Fourth of July week! Expect heat index values to approach dangerous levels, with a few isolated storms to cool things down.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows down to 72 in the Upstate and 66 for the mountains. Wednesday will bring more intense heat! With partly cloudy skies, we’ll get highs up to 96 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. Heat index will range from 95-100 for many spots, so be sure to take lots of breaks if you are working outside.
Isolated storms will be possible each afternoon, with the best chances for rain coming toward July 4 and Friday. Still the rain chance won’t be huge, at around 30-40%.
Highs will stay in the low 90s much of the week, with humidity aggravating the situation. By the weekend we will continue the trend of hot and humid afternoons, with a few pop-up storms.
Any storm that develops could become briefly strong, with lightning being the primary threat.
