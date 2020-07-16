Rain becomes more likely Friday and into the weekend! Temps will remain near normal for this time of year, with heat index values soaring to near 100 some days!
Tonight expect isolated showers lingering with a low of 71 in the Upstate and 67 in the mountains. Friday will be hot and humid with a high of 92 for Upstate spots and 87 in the mountains of NC. Between 2-8PM we’ll have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms, with heavy rain and lightning as the main threats. A few storms could produce locally strong wind.
Saturday we’ll be watching a front settle just to our north, and that will act to increase rain chances even more. The first half of the day looks dry, but afternoon could bring more widespread coverage of storms. A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind as the primary threat.
We’ll get a repeat on Sunday, and even carry that t-storm chances into next week. No day looks like a washout, but be on-guard for a few storms to pop during each afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the Upstate next week, with upper 80s in the mountains (classic July!).
