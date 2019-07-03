A heat wave is underway for our Fourth of July week! Expect heat index values to approach dangerous levels, with a few isolated storms to cool things down.
Today will bring more intense heat! Mostly sunny conditions today with help temperatures once again reach the upper 80s to middle 90s, and the heat index will range from 95-100 for many spots...so be sure to take lots of breaks if you are working outside.
Isolated storms will be possible each afternoon, primarily in the mountains this afternoon. Brief gusty wind, lightning, and heavy rain will be possible. A slightly better chance of storms move in for the afternoon and evening of July 4th.
The better chance of rain and storms arrives Friday and could linger into parts of the weekend, particularly Saturday. Rain chances become more isolated toward early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.