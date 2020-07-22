A stagnant system of high pressure keeps the heat in the southeast for the next day or two, with scattered storms each afternoon. Lesser storm chances and slightly more comfortable temperatures will return in time for the weekend.
Be safe in the heat and be sure to provide lots of water for yourself and your pets. Also check in on your elderly friends, and any neighbors who might not have working AC.
This morning starts clear and foggy, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect another hot and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s. With the humidity, expect the 'feels like' temps in the 100s.
While there is a lower threat of severe weather, expect rain and storms to pop up from midday into the later afternoon hours.
A similar weather pattern continues for much of the week, with the heat slightly backing off by Friday into the 80s and lower 90s. Shower and storm coverage should decrease somewhat by this weekend as highs stay in the lower 90s.
Expect a slight uptick in heat and PM storms throughout the first half of next week.
