Scorching heat is likely to continue over the next couple of days before late day showers and storms return later this week into this weekend.
Expect lows to be in the middle 60s to lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s in the mountains and middle 90s in the Upstate with perhaps a stray shower or storm.
Isolated showers and storms return Thursday but will be a bit more prevalent Friday into this weekend.
This is also when the heat will loosen its grip a bit with highs scaling back into the lower 90s in the Upstate.
expect similar conditions to continue into the first half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.