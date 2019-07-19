This weekend will feature the same heat and humidity we've been experiencing with isolated storms followed by some relief next week.
A couple of storms are possible this evening, otherwise the rest of tonight will be warm and muggy with lows near 70 area-wide.
Saturday and Sunday both will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s with 'feels like' temperatures reaching near 100!
There will also be a mix of sun and clouds with isolated afternoon storms both days.
Some serious heat relief arrives next week, but not right away as Highs Monday will be closer to 90 in the Upstate.
An approaching cold front will help produce spotty to scattered afternoon storms Monday.
That same front will cause scattered to widespread storms Tuesday, which will be rewarded by the cooldown and drier weather Wednesday.
Expect highs Tuesday and Wednesday to be in the middle 70s in the mountains and lower 80s in the Upstate.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the end of next week with limited afternoon rain chances.
