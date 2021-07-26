For tonight we're looking at scattered showers and storms to diminish, with mild and muggy conditions, lows in the low 70s for the Upstate, and upper 60s in the mountains.
On Tuesday expect a better coverage of showers and storms, about 50% for the Upstate and mountains. There could be areas of torrential rain and gusty winds. Highs will be around 90, with mid 80s for the mountains. Showers decrease Tuesday night with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains.
Wednesday through Friday, conditions dry out and with the added sunshine the heat cranks up. Highs could reach the mid-90s in the Upstate, and getting to near 90 in the mountains. Heat indices will top 100 in many places. Lows at night will be in the 60s and low 70s, quite muggy too.
Drink extra water, stay cool, and check on the elderly and keep your pets cool!
Over the weekend, it stays in the 80s to low 90s with limited rain chances.
