Starting the week with scattered rain and thunderstorms, the wet weather threat backs off later in the week, allowing the heat to crank up to some of the hottest air we’ve see so far this season.
Morning temperatures start warm, in the 60s to mid-70s under mainly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and even a brief downpour comes this morning, with scattered to widespread rain and storms in the afternoon. Highs reach the 80s to lower 90s. It dries out overnight with lows in the 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow, Another round of showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon, but likely not as many as Monday. Highs reach the 80s to 90 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday, the rain chance backs off to just 20% across the area, and with the added sunshine the heat cranks up. Highs could reach the mid-90s in the Upstate, and getting to 90 in the mountains. Drink extra water, stay cool, and check on the elderly and keep your pets cool.
Over the weekend, it stays in the 80s to low 90s with limited rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.