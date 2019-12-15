Warmer than average temperatures will continue for another couple days in the western Carolinas ahead of a cold front that will bring rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Clouds will gradually build into the area tonight with lows in the lower and middle 40s.
Expect a mostly cloudy day Monday, but mainly dry with the exception of a stray shower ahead of the main rain along with highs in the lower 60s.
Rain will arrive after midnight for most Monday night, and likely will be widespread across the area most of Tuesday morning.
Things will dry up Tuesday afternoon and yield some sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to middle 60s with a brisk breeze accompanying.
It will cool down Wednesday morning with lows dropping into the middle 20s to near 30 both then and Thursday morning.
Afternoon highs Wednesday through Friday will reach the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the Upstate and gradually increase through Friday.
This weekend, while forecast is still highly uncertain, a few showers are possible as cooler air returns.
There's still that off chance of some wintry precipitation developing in the mountains, but there's no reason to sound the alarm bell by any means,
We'll have a clearer idea of when the better chance for any precipitation may be next weekend later this week, so be sure to stay updated.
