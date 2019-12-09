Unsettled weather will be the rule this week with varying temperatures.
This morning, expect a cloudy sky with scattered showers with temperatures generally in the 40s. This pattern will hold much of the day - afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s as a wedge of cooler remains in place.
Temperatures climb significantly for Tuesday ahead of a cold front, reaching the 60s easily across the Upstate. Rain will be scattered through the day but will increase in the evening and overnight hours. It's likely the rain will change over to freezing rain and end as light snow across parts of WNC - the Upstate will steer clear of any wintry precip. threat with this round.
Slow clearing is expected Wednesday as temperatures stay in the 40s. Thursday looks decent but quite cold with highs in the 40s. Thursday night stays cold with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s.
Moisture increases again Friday and could arrive in the mountains before the cold air moves out; therefore, a brief period of a wintry mix and/or light freezing rain could develop before temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Rain becomes quite likely through the day with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees for the entire area - a dreary, raw day!
Gradual clearing is expected early Saturday, and the rest of the weekend will be salvaged with highs in the 50s - close to normal for mid-December!
