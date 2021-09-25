A weak cold front will swing through the region tonight with little fanfare. Expect the sunny and dry pattern to continue the next several days with a warming trend. A stronger cold front swings through on Wednesday.
Overnight, expect some increasing clouds in the mountains with areas of fog. In the lower elevation we'll see mostly clear skies and cool readings by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, a few 40s in the mountains.
Next week's weather will be just about perfect with temperatures warming from the low 80s Monday, to the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler upper 70s and lower 80s can be expected in the mountains. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Lows at night will be in the 50s, with a few 40s in the mountains.
A cold front will pass through the region later Wednesday, with no rain expected, but cooler temperatures follow the front. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low 80s Thursday, then upper 70s Friday and Saturday. For the mountains, highs will be in the upper70s Thursday, then low 70s Friday and Saturday.
Hurricane Sam is churning in the Atlantic and miss the US, but could be a threat for Bermuda next weekend.
