(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances go up later this week, with a potent cold front arriving on Thursday. Heavy rain is possible for Halloween, and then a BIG cool-down arrives this weekend.
Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low to upper 50s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday as moisture works its way in from the south. Showers will be possible after 3PM, with a good chance for steady rain into Tuesday night.
We’ll see clouds and scattered showers on Wednesday, with highs staying in the 60s. Then the best chance for rain will get here on Halloween, and the timing is absolutely terrible. Expect some of the heaviest rain and some t-storms Thursday evening when the kiddoes are trying to trick or treat. We’ll be working on fine-tuning that rain timing, so you can plan ahead.
Cooler air moves in behind the rain! Expect a breezy Friday ahead of cooler than normal temps this weekend. Highs will warm into the 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate! Lows will cool into the 30s for the first time this season on Saturday night for Upstate spots, while the mountains could see a freeze!
