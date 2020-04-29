The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for NW Anderson County that expired around 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain rolled through the Upstate.
Storms will move through this evening and tonight, bringing a threat for some damaging wind gusts and possible a tornado. Conditions will clear out Thursday, leaving pleasant weather through the weekend. Temps will warm up significantly by Sunday.
Pockets of heavy rain and locally strong to severe weather with gusty straight-line winds and an isolated, brief and short-lived tornado or two are possible for the rest of the evening. The overall threat remains low, but remain on guard in case any future warnings are issued.
Rain could linger through around 1-2AM in our eastern sections like Gaffney and Union before clearing out completely. Our severe threat will lower significantly after around midnight.
Thursday will bring clearing and breezy conditions. Highs will only warm into the 60s, as cooler air moves in. Friday will be gorgeous with temps rebounding into the 70s, then expect more sunshine with highs in the 80s for the Upstate this weekend!
Next week will bring back a small storm threat, mainly by Tuesday in the mountains as a front approaches.
