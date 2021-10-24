For tonight, we're looking at increasing clouds, and an outside chance of a stray shower. It won't be as cool tonight because of the cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid 50s, with low 50s in the mountains.
For Monday, a cold front approaches the region and will spark showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain damaging wind gusts, and maybe an isolated brief tornado. The timeframe will be from 1 pm to 7 pm. The showers diminish Monday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with low 70s in the mountains. Lows Monday night will be in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday look great as high pressure builds in, we'll see sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s for the Upstate, and low to mid 60s in the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 40s and 50s.
The rain builds back in again on Thursday as temperatures cool down, and lasts into a part of the weekend. A cutoff area of low pressure keeps us very cool and damp into Saturday.
Hopefully we dry it out for Halloween. Highs will only be in the low 60s at the end of the week into the weekend, with 50s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 40s.
