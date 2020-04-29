Severe storms are possible today in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west. Thursday through the weekend will bring sunshine with slowly increasing temperatures.
This afternoon brings scattered showers and a strong south breeze as highs reach the 70s, nearing 80 degrees for the southern and eastern Upstate. Through 5 PM, the severe weather threat looks very low.
Our window of time for severe weather looks to start developing after 6 PM and could last until around 1-2 AM at the latest for the eastern Upstate. As the line pushes through, it will be losing steam, which will create a small flood threat everywhere but particularly in the mountains where a flash flood watch is in effect for the central/northern mountain areas.
Damaging winds and embedded tornadoes are possible, particularly across northeast Georgia and most of the Upstate. With the expected heavy rain threat, it will not take much wind to bring down trees.
Thursday looks cooler and breezy with showers staying possible across western North Carolina. Highs should stay in the 60s.
Temperatures climb steadily into the weekend, with mid 80s possible by Sunday with sunshine. Small rain chances will return into next week, but no major storm systems lie ahead at this point.
