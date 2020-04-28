Severe storms are possible Wednesday evening as a cold front moves in. Thursday through the weekend will bring sunshine, with a variety of temperatures.
Tonight into early Wednesday will be dry, with clouds slowly on the increase. Showers will begin to approach the mountains toward mid-late afternoon on Wednesday, with the strongest storms holding off until the evening hours.
Right now it appears that our window of time for severe weather will be from about 5PM Wednesday to midnight. The Upstate will likely see the worst of the weather between 7-10PM.
At this point, the greatest risk of tornadoes looks to be toward Atlanta and portions of Alabama, while we will still have a small threat for tornadoes in our western sections (northeast GA and western Upstate). Damaging wind will be the primary threat as the line of storms pushes in late evening.
Storms clear out after midnight, leaving a cooler, breezy Thursday. Highs will only warm into the 60s.
Temps warm steadily into the weekend, with mid to even upper 80s possible by Sunday with sunshine. Small rain chances will return into next week, but no major storm systems are looming at this point.
