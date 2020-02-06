BREAKING: TORNADO WARNING for ELBERT AND HART counties in Georgia until 10:45am. Take Shelter & tune in to FOX Carolina for live coverage.
Watch Live:
Flooding and flash flooding continue throughout the day, with severe storms possible into the afternoon. Another system moves in Saturday and could bring wintry precipitation for some some areas.
Thursday brings high impact weather all day - as heavy rain and embedded storms move through. Widespread flooding will persist, as a storm total of 2-4" is expected, with many in the northern Upstate and western mountains looking to pick up closer to 6+" of rainfall. Landslides and mudslides remain possible.
The severe weather threat will heighten from late morning into the afternoon, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. The severe threat will end by 5PM, but waves of heavy rain stay likely into the evening hours.
Friday brings some improvement with a clearing sky and temperatures returning to normal, though a snow flurry or two can't be ruled out along the TN border as the moisture moves out. Another system moves through Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to the Upstate, becoming mixed with or changing to all snow for the higher elevations into WNC.
Warmer weather returns early next week, and another chance of rain returns by Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.