Severe weather threat ramps up into Friday as a powerful storms system moves through. Things quiet down by late Friday, but showers will linger for Saturday.
Heavy showers and storms will arrive by 5-6AM on Friday. The best chance for strong storms will come toward mid-morning into the early afternoon. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Once the storms move out, temps will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Our “bullseye” for the worst storm activity will be in the southern and eastern Upstate. But all areas need to remain weather aware as the storms roll through.
We clear out Friday late day, and a few showers will be possible Friday night. By then the severe threat will be zero!
Clouds will remain into Saturday, with scattered showers possible. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s!
Easter Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine! Should be great for egg hunts and outdoor services!
