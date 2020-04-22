Severe storms are possible for Thursday, mainly for the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies clear Friday before another quick round of showers and storms on Saturday.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain will push in toward the AM commute, and linger off and on into midday. Severe threat in the morning will be low, but localized flooding is possible from heavy downpours.
Severe threat will be greatest in the afternoon, with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. The greatest threat will be in the southern Upstate, but we all need to stay weather aware through the day.
The more rain we see early in the day would likely limit the extent of the severe weather late afternoon on Thursday. However, if the sun comes out late morning that will help to warm things up and provide energy for t-storms.
The severe threat should end by 9-10PM at the latest, then clearing skies are expected for Friday,
Another round of showers and storms moves in for Saturday, but there severe threat isn’t well defined at this time. We’ll be watching the weekend, but just know that Saturday could be stormy, while Sunday looks drier for being outside.
