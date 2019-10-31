(FOX Carolina) - Severe storms are out and MUCH colder air is on the way for Friday and the weekend!
Some lingering, isolated showers could impose on trick-or-treat times this evening, but candy WILL BE HAD. Temperatures will continue falling though, and will be in the 40s for some by 9 PM. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s in the mountains and upper 30s in the Upstate.
A freeze warning has been issued through 10 AM Friday for much of WNC and Rabun County, Georgia. A wind advisory is also in effect through 8 AM Friday for Yancey, Mitchell, and the mountains of McDowell counties.
Friday and the weekend bring almost full sunshine with highs several degrees below average - in the low 60s Friday and Saturday and in the 50s Sunday. Highs will hold in the 50s in the mountains. Mornings will be chilly as well, and there's potential for frost in the Upstate Saturday and/or Sunday morning.
Next week brings back small rain chances toward Tuesday and Wednesday, but it doesn't look significant at this point.
Looking for indoor trick or treating alternatives? Check out this list:
