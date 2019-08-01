(FOX Carolina) - Severe storm warnings were issued for parts of Greenville, Pickens, and Anderson Counties until 6:15 p.m.
Earlier warnings for Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Rutherford counties expired.
Latest forecast:
Warm and humid conditions will dominate, with spotty afternoon storms becoming more likely through the week.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers with lows in the 60s. Friday is looking partly cloudy and humid with highs in the low to upper 80s. Storms will pop up between 2-9pm, with about a 60% chance for storms in any particular spot.
Storms are going to be in play through the weekend, but no day will be a washout. Expect highs in the 80s for our area, with heat index values toward the low to mid 90s.
We’re also watching a couple disturbances in the tropics, but nothing that is an immediate threat for the U.S. at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.