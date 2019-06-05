Rain and storms move in during the afternoon today, and will set us into a pattern holding onto wet weather chances for several days ahead. The next day of full sunshine looks to hold off until the middle of next week.
Scattered showers and storms are likely today, with some storms likely becoming severe with large hail and damaging wind most likely. Expect highs in the 80-85 degree range.
As the rain wraps up overnight, a slightly drier day arrives for Thursday. Expect general cloud cover with just isolated rain during the day. Highs rebound into the low 80s in the mountains, and upper 80s in the Upstate.
Scattered showers and storms will re-enter the picture on Friday with highs in the lower and middle 80s once again. A better chance of showers and storms moves over the area for the weekend.
This unsettled weather pattern extends into the first couple of days next week as well.
