Heat and humidity build to start the week, and storm chances accordingly increase as well.
This evening, spotty strong storms will stay possible through 11 PM but should gradually continue to weaken. Overnight, patchy fog is possible with lows dropping into the 60s.
Isolated storms return to the forecast Monday as highs stay in the 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday brings a slightly better coverage of afternoon storms with highs in the 80s. Wednesday still looks the most active as an upper-air disturbance provides better support for more widespread rain and storm coverage.
The heat comes back Friday and into the weekend with highs likely to reach the low to possibly even middle 90s without much, if any, rain.
