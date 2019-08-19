(FOX Carolina) - Severe thunderstorms are firing up across parts of the Upstate and the Mountains Thursday afternoon.
Scattered storms will be possible each afternoon through the near-term! Temps will slowly cool down towards the weekend, with highs dropping back into the low 80s.
Tonight will be warm and humid with isolated storms. Expect lows to drop to 71 in the Upstate and 66 in the mountains for Tuesday morning as many kids are heading back to school! Highs will warm to 89 in the Upstate and 84 in the mountains with about a 40% chance for storms. The best chance for rain will be between 2pm-8pm.
Wednesday looks very similar, with a quiet and warm morning, followed by scattered afternoon storms. Highs will warm back into the low to mid 80s.
Our best chance for rain all week comes Friday, then we may see temps cool down a bit this weekend if the current trend holds. Stay tuned!
