A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Buncombe County until 2:15 p.m. and McDowell County until 3 p.m.
Rutherford County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m.
More storms are expected this weekend, with the threat for severe weather coming on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Clearing conditions with cooler temperatures come early next week.
Highs will warm into the 70s for most spots. A few storms will be possible in the mountains by late day, but the severe threat is low. We will also be watching for a few storms in the Upstate as well.
Sunday might start with some rain, but a line of storms builds in, mainly between noon and 6PM. The storms will begin in the mountains, then push into the Upstate. There will be potential for damaging wind, hail and even a rogue tornado. Highs will get into the 70s once again.
Clearing skies are ahead for Monday with highs back in the 60s, before more rain chances mid-week.
