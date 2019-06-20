The severe thunderstorm watch has been CANCELLED for the entire viewing area meaning that our threat for severe weather is over.
Storms moved through southern parts of the Upstate and northeast Georgia earlier this afternoon causing lots of wind damage.
Stray showers and storms remain possible mainly in the mountains this evening.
Rain clears out late overnight, leaving hot and dry conditions for Friday, which happens to be the first day of summer! Highs will reach 91 in the Upstate and 83 for the mountains, which is near normal for the time of year.
Isolated storms stay possible each afternoon through the weekend, with highs reaching the 80s to lower 90s both days. This typical June weather pattern will continue into next week.
