A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for all of western North Carolina and the northern Upstate until 7 PM for the main threat of damaging wind.
Thunderstorms will move through the area between now and 7 PM, but we'll have to keep an eye on additional development of storms over Tennessee, which could move into the western Carolinas tonight.
A few stray storms remain possible overnight tonight, so it's possible a select few people might be woken up by a thunderstorm.
Outside of storms, excessive heat and humidity is the other issue at hand as highs reach the middle 90s in the Upstate and lower 90s in the mountains
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Anderson, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties in the Upstate, as well as Elbert, Hart and Franklin counties, GA until 8 PM today where heat indices (feels like temperature combining heat and humidity) could exceed 105°.
Wednesday might start with a stray shower or storm early in the morning, but the rest of the day will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Spotty thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but likely won't be near as intense or widespread as today.
Drier weather takes over Thursday into the start of this weekend, which will also result in the heat loosening its grip on the western Carolinas.
Expect highs to be near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Rain chances will gradually creep back up later this weekend and into early next week.
