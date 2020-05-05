(FOX Carolina) - After an active overnight, another round of severe storms is possible later this afternoon followed by cooler air later in the week.
Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for Upstate and mountains through 11pm for the risk of damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes possible.
Warm, humid weather this afternoon will lead to a storm threat that could last into the evening hours. Scattered, locally severe storms will develop into WNC by 3 PM and likely reach parts of the Upstate by 5 PM. The risk of severe storms will continue into the evening hours but will likely end by 9-10 PM.
The strongest activity will capable of large hail (up to golf ball size again), damaging winds, and a tornado or two. Remain alert for watch and warning information later today.
Lingering moisture for the mountains on Wednesday brings another chance of showers while the Upstate generally stays dry. Highs will hold in the 60s as a cool northwest breeze develops. A few snow showers are possible across the high elevations (around 4,000 ft and up) Wednesday night, but little to no accumulation should result.
Morning low temperatures Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s which could cause a few areas of frost if not some near-freezing temperatures in the higher terrain of western North Carolina. The rest of the day looks great with highs in the 60s and sunshine.
Another round of scattered showers moves in with a stronger front on Friday, but for now any storm threat should remain outside our region. Highs will be in the upper 50s for WNC and into the 60s for the Upstate.
The Mother's Day weekend looks fully dry and sunny but chilly at times, especially Sunday morning where lows in the 30s are likely. Frost or freeze concerns could develop for much of the region. Temperatures bounce back into the 70s early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.