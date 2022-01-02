A strong storm system with move into the Upstate and mountains tonight, bringing another round of rain to the Upstate, with snow, some heavy in the mountains, and the possibility of severe weather.
Rain will continue to overspread the area, with embedded thunderstorms into this evening. There is a possibility of severe weather later tonight into early Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to fall overnight, with much colder air building in.
The rain will start to transition to snow in the mountains after 4am, and some of it could get into northern parts of the Upstate as well. We could see 2-3 inches of snow, or more in the higher elevations by morning.
The rain and snow clears out in the morning, then sunshine and much colder temperatures for the rest of Monday.
