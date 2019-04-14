Storms have cleared out of the area and there is no longer any threat for severe weather in the western Carolinas,
The rest of the night will be breezy and cool with lows in the 40s to near 50 as clouds move out.
Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Temperatures will bounce back into the middle 70s on Tuesday and eventually reach 80 degrees in the Upstate on Wednesday and Thursday.
The sun will stay bright through Wednesday before clouds move back in on Thursday ahead of our next storm system.
Most of the area should stay dry Thursday, but a stray shower or storm is possible Thursday evening.
Rain and thunderstorms will become widespread Thursday night into a good chunk of the day Friday.
Leftover showers remain possible Saturday, but overall next weekend looks pretty decent!
