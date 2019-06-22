The severe thunderstorm watch has been CANCELLED for the entire area, but stray storms remain possible both tonight and Sunday afternoon.
The mountains will have a slightly higher likelihood of experiencing an encore shower or storm tonight, but most of it should stay below severe limits.
The rest of the area will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle and upper 60s with patchy fog developing late.
Sunday will bring yet another round of afternoon storms with more isolated severe weather to go along with highs reach the lower 90s in the Upstate.
The heat and humidity stick around next week with isolated afternoon showers and storms fire up almost daily.
Expect highs to be mostly in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains, but some of that heat should back off a little bit by mid to late week.
That heat also comes with a daily dose of pop-up afternoon showers and storms as is typical for the summer time in the Carolinas.
