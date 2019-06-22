**Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for all of Upstate SC, NE Georgia and Transylvania, Polk, Henderson, Rutherford, & McDowell Counties until 9 PM**
Most of this afternoon's storms have moved out of the area, but stray showers and storms remain possible overnight, and SHOULD stay below severe limits.
Sunday will bring yet another round of afternoon storms with more isolated severe weather to go along with highs reach the lower 90s in the Upstate.
the heat and humidity stick around next week with isolated afternoon showers and storms fire up almost daily.
Expect highs to be mostly in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains, but some of that heat should back off a little bit by mid to late week.
