Tornado Warning including Cherokee County, Clover SC, Grover NC, Smyrna SC until 4:00 PM EDT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Union SC until 5:15
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spartanburg SC, Gaffney SC, Union SC until 3:45 PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina until 8 p.m.
FORECAST:
Strong storms are possible this afternoon, but heat and humidity take center stage for the Memorial Day weekend.
The main storm threat develops this afternoon as highs reach the 70s and warm, unstable air builds in from the west. Storms are most likely today between 2 PM and around 7 PM - these storms will be most capable of producing damaging wind and large hail, though a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
The weekend brings major heat and humidity, and this will drive a storm threat at times...much like a traditional summer forecast. Whenever storms form, they will be slower-moving and capable of gusty wind, hail and torrential rain. The most probable time to see any storm activity will be during the peak heating hours as highs reach the 80s.
Memorial Day holds a similar forecast, with warm and humid conditions and a threat for passing showers or storms as the sky stays cloudy with highs in the 70s. This pattern will be on repeat into much of next week - expect a spotty rain chance each day with near-normal temperatures.
