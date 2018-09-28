(FOX Carolina) - Temperatures sit in the 60s this morning, with some areas of light rain and patchy fog.
Much of the day is expected to dry out, though holding on to a mostly cloudy sky and a small chance for a passing shower. High temperatures stay just above average in the low 80s Upstate, and mid-70s in the mountains.
The weekend looks to hold on to just a 20% chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday, but most places will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s to low 80s.
Next week begins with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, but rain chances will be near zero through at least Wednesday for the entire region.
