**FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 12:30 a.m. in McDOWELL COUNTY. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!**
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through the area this evening capable of producing damaging wind, isolated flooding, and perhaps an isolated tornado or two. This included tornado a tornado warning in Anderson County, South Carolina effective until 8:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were additionally issued for Elbert County in Georgia along with Abbeville and Greenwood counties in South Carolina until 9 p.m. In western NC, McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings until 8:45 p.m., while Polk and Rutherford counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings until 9:15 p.m.
After spending much time under a tornado warning, Anderson County was eventually moved into a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. Greenville, Pickens, and Spartanburg counties were all also moved to the same warning. Abbeville County was under a tornado warning until 8:55 p.m. Greenwood and Laurens counties were eventually downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings, joined by Spartanburg and Union counties around 9 p.m. Those counties saw warnings until 9:45 p.m. along with Cherokee County.
More tornado warnings for the far eastern edges of Union and Newberry counties were active from 9:30 p.m. up until 10 p.m.
The storms left behind power outages for Duke Energy customers in our area. Thousands of customers were without power and remain without it until later Sunday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a handful of roadway setbacks due to the weather, from road blockage to flooding. Several viewers also sent in photos and video of the scenes around them.
The line of storms swept through west to east from 6 PM and move out to the east by midnight.
That will lead to a better Sunday weather-wise with some sunshine and highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
On and off rain will return to the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as temperatures stay above average.
Rain chances will likely decrease Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will return closer to normal in the 50s.
Rain becomes likely again next Saturday.
