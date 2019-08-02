(FOX Carolina) - Generally dry mornings lead to stormy afternoons in the days ahead. Temperatures stay slightly below average through the weekend and early next week.
Scattered areas of rain and a few thunderstorms are possible today as highs reach the upper 70s to mid/upper 80s. The intensity of the storms shouldn't be as significant as Thursday's round.
Storms remain in play through the weekend, but no day will be a washout. Expect generally dry conditions each morning to midday with storms popping up into the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 80s for our area along with plenty of humidity
We’re still watching a disturbance in the tropics, but nothing that is an immediate threat for the U.S. at this point. In fact, chances are lessening of development.
