More rain and even some thunder and lightning will move through the area tonight with lows reaching the lower 40s by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will begin with scattered showers followed by spottier rain during the afternoon with highs back in the lower and middle 60s.
Friday will bring more scattered showers with highs pushing back into the 50s.
Expect another chilly and rainy day Saturday with hit/miss showers and highs in the middle 50s.
Sunday will start with leftover rain, but it should move out by the afternoon and finally yield some sunshine and highs in the lower 70s in the Upstate.
Dry weather will continue Monday and Tuesday before another round of showers moves through next Wednesday.
