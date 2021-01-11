Good morning everyone! We hope you had a fantastic weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new week.
Spotty showers will continue to move through today. Mainly rain is expected in the Upstate and snow in the Mountain towns. That snow in the higher terrain may accumulate to a few inches at best. High temperatures today will climb into the 40s across the region with lows falling in the 20s and 30s.
Showers will fade early Tuesday with some sunshine through the day. High temperatures will be in the 50s Upstate with upper 40s in the Mountains.
Wednesday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warming up also reaching the middle to upper 50s in the Upstate and the upper 40s to middle 50s in the Mountains.
This weekend will be fairly nice with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers may be possible Saturday in the Mountains.
Have a wonderful day!
