Afternoon showers and thunderstorms return to the area Sunday followed by more rain, MUCH cooler weather next week.
Highs Sunday will reach the middle 70s to lower 80s with some sunshine before scattered showers and storms develop throughout the afternoon.
They will begin in the mountains and then will move into the Upstate later in the afternoon into the evening.
There's also a very outside chance that a couple storms produce brief gusty winds and small hail.
Temperatures will take a downward turn starting Monday as our classic "wedge" pattern takes hold.
Expect mostly cloudy skies for a good chunk of the week with highs only in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
There will also be on and off showers for most of the area during this time before things dry up, clear out and warm up by late week into next weekend.
