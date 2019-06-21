Hot and humid conditions will dominate this weekend, with a chance for scattered storms each day! This first full weekend and week of summer will definitely feel like the season!
Tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows near 70. A few showers and storms could affect the mountains and Upstate toward Saturday morning, but should dissipate quickly. By Saturday afternoon another round of storms is possible, with damaging wind and hail as primary threats. Highs will warm into the mid 80s to low 90s area-wide.
Sunday will bring a fairly classic June day, with warm and humid temps, and a chance for a few PM t-storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
The 90’s returns next week and rain chances will start to go down! Expect about a 20% chance for rain each day, so most of your outdoor plans should go off without a hitch!
