Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend.
It'll be another warm and muggy day with pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures today reach the lower 80s in the mountains and the upper 80s in the Upstate. If you have any Friday night plans, grab the rain gear before you venture out. Lows tonight drop into the 60s and 70s.
This weekend a front moves in which brings a chance for rain and storms Saturday. A few stronger storms will be possible with damaging wind and frequent lightning as the primary concerns.
Sunday looks better, with drier conditions and less humidity. A few sprinkles however will be possible as we wrap up the weekend.
Next week hot temperatures return along with sun and clouds.
Have a great day and weekend!
