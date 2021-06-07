We continue in a warm and humid pattern as our flow is coming straight from the Gulf of Mexico. This means more warm and sticky weather along with frequent showers and thunderstorms.
Expect more showers and storms tonight, with locally heavy rain and potential flooding. If you come upon a flooded road make sure you turn around and find another route. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy with upper 60s for the mountains and mid 60s in the mountains.
The threat for showers and storms will continue for the foreseeable future. The best chance will occur between now and Thursday, with slightly lower chances into the weekend. But even then, some showers and storms will still be in the forecast.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s Tuesday, then mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach 90 by Sunday into next week. In the mountains temperatures will reach 80 Tuesday, then mid 80s the rest of the week. Lows at night will be in the 60s, with some low 70s in the Upstate.
According to the National Western Service, on Monday a microbust occurred in Mauldin, straight line winds fanned out up to nearly 50 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.