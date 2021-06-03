Mostly cloudy this morning, in the 50s and low 60s, with an isolated shower possible. Through the day, expect scattered rain and thunderstorms to develop, with some of the storms lasting into the overnight. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place, showing signs of a small threat for damaging wind, small hail, and a small chance at an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware, as highs reach the 70s to low 80s.
Friday still holds on to a brief shower or passing storm, but the severe risk moves out. The day will end up mostly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.
The rain tapers off, mostly, over the weekend, with sun and clouds and highs in the low to upper 80s across the area. An isolated shower could linger, but most areas will stay dry both days.
Shower and storm chances ramp up again heading into next week with more 80s on the way.
