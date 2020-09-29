Isolated showers continue, with clearing expected and cooler temps tonight!
Overnight we'll see clearing skies and temperatures dipping into the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and mid to upper 40s for the mountains.
Wednesday will be a much nicer day with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s and cooler upper 60s for the mountains. We'll see similar conditions for Thursday with less clouds and temperatures a tad warmer. Thursday night we'll see the mercury dip into the low 50s with upper 40s for the mountains.
Another cold front will slide through on Friday bringing even cooler air with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s Friday through Sunday with low to mid 60s for the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
