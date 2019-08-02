(FOX Carolina) - Generally dry mornings lead to stormy afternoons in the days ahead. Temperatures stay slightly below average through the weekend and early next week.
This morning starts mostly cloudy with an isolated pocket of rain possible, though most areas will remain dry. Temperatures sit in the 60s now, and reach the upper 70s to mid-80 in the afternoon, nearly 5 degrees cooler than usual for early August. Storms will pop up between 2-9pm, with about a 50% chance for storms in any particular spot.
Storms remain in play through the weekend, but no day will be a washout. Expect generally dry conditions each morning to midday, with storms popping up after that. Highs will stay in the 80s for our area, but holds on to a muggy feel.
We’re also watching a disturbance in the tropics, but nothing that is an immediate threat for the U.S. at this point.
