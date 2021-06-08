We're in an unsettled weather pattern for these next few days while temperatures continue to climb and the mugginess sticks around. We break down your forecast.
This afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 80s for everyone today, with scattered showers and storms. Stronger storms will be possible along with isolated flood areas in any downpours. Remember to turn around and find another route if you encounter a flooded road.
High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees for the rest of the week and over the weekend. The humidity will also stay high so it'll feel uncomfortable outside. Make sure to stay cool/hydrated and find ways to beat the heat. Along with the heat building, rain and storm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.
According to the National Weather Service, on Monday a microbust occurred in Mauldin, straight line winds fanned out up to nearly 50 mph creating some storm damage.
