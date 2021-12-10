After showers continue for a bit longer, thunderstorms are possible for Saturday afternoon. Skies clear Sunday ahead of a sunny week.
Scattered light rain will stick around early Saturday, with dry intervals as well as highs reach the mid to upper 60s. A line of storms will push in from the west Saturday afternoon, and could bring some gusty wind and thunder.
The best chance for rain will be 2-7PM for the Upstate and 12-5PM in the mountains. The severe threat is on the low end, but stay weather aware regardless.
Clearing skies are expected Saturday night, then mostly sunny and cooler conditions will dominate on Sunday. Highs will only warm into the low and mid-50s.
Sunny and pleasant weather will be the trend for next week! Highs will get back into the 60s, with no wet or wintery weather expected through Friday.
