Welcome to the start of the brand new work-week! We have a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon, stay weather aware and download our Fox Carolina News app!
A cold front will move through the region starting this afternoon and will spark showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe threat has diminished a bit, but we'll still have a chance for a stronger storm. (See photo) Afternoon temperatures will read the 70s all across the area before we fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows with the rain fading tonight.
Tomorrow and Wednesday look great as high pressure builds in, we'll see completely sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s for the Upstate and lower to middle 60s in the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 40s and 50s.
The rain returns Thursday as temperatures cool down with improving conditions by the weekend.
